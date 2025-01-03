Technology company Aurionpro Solutions has received a contract to supply automated fare collection (AFC) technology to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in India.
The company will equip the metro with advanced AFC systems, including gates, validators, and card readers across its Phase I, II, and III networks.
The AFC gates for Delhi Metro will be manufactured in India at Aurionpro’s facility in Ghaziabad, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
This move aligns with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing and technological advancement, the company stated.
Aurionpro Solutions Tech Innovation Group head and president Sanjay Bali said: “We are honoured to partner with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a pioneer and symbol of excellence in India’s urban transit systems.
“The gates, validators, and payment card readers to be delivered under this project are robust, indigenously developed Aurionpro products.
“Following our recent success in Chennai, this win with Delhi Metro marks a significant milestone, highlighting our expanding footprint on the metro map of India and globe.”
In 2023, DMRC won a tender for the construction of the first phase of the Bahrain Metro project. It was approved for the prequalification tender process, which will encompass the creation of a 30km network featuring 20 stations.
As part of the agreement, BEML will handle the manufacturing and supply of the rolling stock for the project.
In 2021, DMRC launched a new software to monitor the progress of its phase four corridors and the Patna Metro project.
This Integrated Project Monitoring Software, created by Indian engineers, is intended to digitalise its operations.