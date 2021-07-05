India’s Delhi Metro introduces software to oversee progress of work

The software will monitor the progress of work in various aspects including civil, electrical and mechanical. Credit: Fly2Blue.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in India has introduced a software to oversee the progress on its Phase 4 corridors and the Patna Metro.

The introduction of the new, custom-made Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS), developed by Indian Engineers, is the company’s major initiative towards digitalising its functioning,

The Delhi Metro will use the software to monitor all stages of project planning and implementation, from the tender stage to revenue operation of each corridor.

Additionally, issues such as land availability, tree transplantation, and shifting of services and design status can be monitored.

The software has the features of integration of other construction related software, such as Primavera Schedules for project planning and three-dimensional building information modelling, and a mobile app which enable uploading of the actual progress at site on real time basis in IPMS.



It will also monitor the progress of work in various aspects including civil, electrical and mechanical, and signalling and telecommunication contract work.

Specially designed dashboards and a mobile application provide role-based access right from higher management to the junior engineer level.

The dashboards also feature progress of all major components of construction.

The new platform will enable the metro engineers to monitor the work, which was earlier performed offline until Phase 3. The progress can be viewed in dashboards and 3D models.

Going forward, the Delhi Metro’s Vendor Payment Portal comprising all relevant information regarding payments made to the vendors will also be integrated with this platform.