Mitsubishi Electric is working on an energy conservation focused technical-cooperation project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Hankyu for Manila Light Rail Transit Authority’s Line 1 (LRT-1) in Philippines.

LRT-1 is a passenger railway in Metro Manila is operated and maintained by the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC).

JICA initiated a partnership with Hankyu following a request from LRMC for support in achieving “more energy-efficient operations” and lower carbon-dioxide emissions for LRT-1.

Hankyu, which operates energy-efficient railways in Japan, commissioned Mitsubishi Electric to take part in the project.

Mitsubishi Electric will use its data-analysis services for railways leveraging its Serendie digital platform, which will collect and analyse LRT-1’s current electricity consumption.

The company will also evaluate the technical feasibility of several power-saving solutions and suggest “optimal solutions”.

Mitsubishi Electric said it planned to employ mapping technology to track the surplus power generated during the braking of train.

The company is considering proposing measures such as installing auxiliary power supply equipment to allow station buildings to use this surplus regenerative energy, as well as deploy solutions to store surplus energy for future use.

The project aligns with broader efforts to address congestion and emissions in Metro Manila, where increased railway capacity is seen as a response to longstanding challenges associated with vehicle traffic and related environmental concerns, according to the company.

The Philippine government has pledged to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 75% by 2030 as part of its commitment under the Paris Agreement.

In November 2024, Alstom announced the completion of the first phase of the Manila LRT-1 Cavite Extension.

This extension added 6.2km to the existing 20.7km line and introduces five new stations, with a capacity to serve up to 400,000 passengers daily.

