Metrolinx’s Union Station Enhancement Project begins in Toronto

A bird’s eye view of the Union Station train tracks. Credit: Metrolinx.

Ontario’s regional transportation agency Metrolinx has initiated construction works on the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP).

The USEP will see the creation of a new transit infrastructure as well as improvements to the southernmost part of Union Station.

As part of this project, two new GO train platforms featuring canopies will be built to accommodate more trains, while enhancing safety and capacity at the station.

The project scope also includes creation of new vertical access points, such as lifts and elevators for passengers.

Metrolinx has been working on the USEP project since early 2018.

The project will also involve the creation of a new south passenger concourse stretching from Bay to York Streets featuring open concept connections into existing Bay, VIA, and York Concourses, Union Square and Scotiabank Arena.

To execute the USEP works, the platforms from 24 to 27 at Toronto’s main transit hub will be closed.

GO trains using these platforms have been redirected to platform 21, which has been recently refurbished.

Platform’s 26/27, the southernmost platform at Union was launched in 2009 to create additional capacity after various platforms were shut down and revitalised during the Union Station Revitalization Project (USRP).

For this USRP project, Metrolinx was responsible for the revamp of the trainshed roof, deployment of the 70,000ft² glass atrium, creation of vertical access.

Metrolinx stated that all works were executed while preserving the heritage elements at the station.

Last October, Metrolinx started the first-ever GO train service between Toronto and London.