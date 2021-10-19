Metrolinx begins GO train service between Toronto and London

London to Toronto GO Train commenced its inaugural trip early morning on 18 October. Credit: Matt Llewellyn photo/Metrolinx.

Ontario’s regional transportation agency Metrolinx has launched the first-ever GO train service between Toronto and London.

The train commenced its inaugural trip early morning on 18 October.

This train travelled from the London GO station to Union Station in Toronto in a four-hour journey.

With the extension of the Kitchener Line, which now comprises new stops in Stratford and St Marys, this new GO Transit service aims to increase access to Southwestern Ontario.

Currently, this is a pilot project and Metrolinx will provide one early weekday morning trip from London to Toronto and one weekday evening trip from Toronto to London.



The eastbound trains will make all stops from London to Bramalea GO before going express to Union Station.

Meanwhile, the westbound trains will travel express from Union Station to Bramalea GO and then make all stops to London.

Last month, the Ontario Government announced plans to expand the GO train service to Southwestern Ontario with weekday trips between London and Toronto.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney had then said: “The people of Southwestern Ontario deserve better access to a safe and reliable transportation network.

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we are taking concrete action and keeping our promise to extend much-needed GO service all the way to London for the first time.”

This project is expected to not only support local communities but also minimise overcrowding through a ‘better-connected’ transit network.

The province is working in partnership with VIA Rail and CN to expand the service.

It is also looking for opportunities to enhance the speed and frequency of passenger rail service in the region.