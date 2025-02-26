Siemens is currently manufacturing the locomotives for Metro-North. Credit: Quon_ID/Shutterstock.

The Metro-North Railroad, a suburban commuter railway serving the New York Metropolitan Area, is set to introduce the nation’s “first” battery-powered passenger trains.

The initiative is part of a broader expansion of Metro-North’s railcar fleet to provide New Haven Line service to Penn Station and four additional stations in the Bronx.

The new passenger trains will operate with battery and electric-powered locomotives, representing a milestone for North American rail transportation.

The locomotives will primarily draw electricity from overhead catenary wires and switch to battery mode when travelling through sections of track in and around Penn Station, where the electrical traction system differs.

The Siemens Mobility Charger locomotives, based on the European Vectron platform, are being developed as the next generation of locomotives for North America.

Pending approval from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) board, Metro-North plans to acquire 13 battery- and electric-powered locomotives.

These will be purchased through an option on an existing contract with Siemens Mobility North America, which is currently manufacturing 33 dual-mode locomotives for Metro-North.

MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said: “Transit is the antidote to climate change, and these locomotives – the first ever in North America – demonstrate, again, the MTA’s commitment to using innovation to green the region.”

Siemens is currently manufacturing the locomotives for Metro-North, capable of operating on diesel or third rail power.

These locomotives will operate with coach cars, either pulling or pushing them based on the direction of travel, similar to the configuration of Metro-North’s existing diesel trains.

MTA Rolling Stock Programme chief Tim Mulligan said: “These new locomotives, powered exclusively by electricity but capable of operating on non-electrified lines via battery, will take a technology that is common in Europe and use it to revolutionise railroading in North America.

“The battery/electric locomotives will enable Metro-North to provide reliable, extremely environmentally friendly service using existing electrified infrastructure.”

The new locomotives are anticipated to resemble the 4,200-horsepower diesel/electric SC42-DM models, which Metro-North introduced in November 2024.