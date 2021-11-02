Metra breaks ground on new station on Union Pacific North Line

US-based transport operator Metra has commenced construction on the new Peterson Ridge Station on the Union Pacific North Line.

John Burns Construction Company secured the contract for the construction work, with a commitment to provide 30% of the subcontracting work to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) companies.

This $19m project is projected to be completed in around 18 months.

Scope of work includes the construction of two six-car platforms, heated concrete stairs, ADA-compliant ramps, an access drive, ADA pick-up/drop-off, two shelters with on-demand heating, bicycle parking, and a glass and masonry warming house.

It will also cover five ADA parking lots and 44 pay parking spaces, a plaza with associated landscaping and irrigation system, and improved traffic signals for the station entrance.



An additional $3m of renovation work will be performed on the bridges over Peterson and Ridge avenues.

The project is being backed through a $15m financing from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) while Federal Transit Administration funding will support the rest of $7m worth of work.

DCEO acting director Sylvia I Garcia said: “Through the state’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan, DCEO is committed to bringing forward economic development projects that will modernise infrastructure, enhance quality of life, and increase access to opportunity in communities across our state.

“We are happy to support the new Peterson Ridge Metra Station, which will increase transportation options in Edgewater and is part of Governor Pritzker’s efforts to increase safe, reliable and equitable access to transportation options for residents and businesses across Illinois.”

Metra will receive financial aid under the Rebuild Illinois programme, along with federal aid, to invest in its system.

The funds will be utilised to acquire new railcars and newly repowered locomotives and overhaul the current ones.

Metra will also use the financing to build another new station, Auburn Park, on the Rock Island Line.

Furthermore, the current stations will be modernised while the existing bridges will be replaced or renewed.

In April this year, officials from commuter railway Metra, Woodstock and McHenry County announced the completion of the $250,000 restoration work on the Metra station in downtown Woodstock, US.

