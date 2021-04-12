Rehabilitation work completes on Metra station in Illinois

Metra, Woodstock and McHenry County announce completion of rehabilitation work on Metra station. Credit: Commuter Rail Division of the Regional Transportation Authority.

Officials from commuter railway Metra, Woodstock and McHenry County have announced the completion of the $250,000 rehabilitation work on the Metra station in downtown Woodstock, US.

Funded by Metra, the work on the project involved the replacement of the station’s roof, gutters and downspouts, as well as tuckpointing and painting the entire exterior trim.

The HVAC system, fire alarm and water heater at the station were replaced in addition to repairing the bathrooms.

The concrete walkways around the building were also replaced to improve ADA accessibility and drainage. A limestone cladding was also added to the station’s exterior.

This is claimed to be the first major rehabilitation work performed on the 2,100ft² building in more than 25 years.

Woodstock mayor Dr Brian Sager said: “The city of Woodstock is deeply grateful for Metra’s continued support in improving transit facilities and service for Woodstock’s growing number of residents and visitors.

“We look forward to further collaborating on planned projects, including a new warming shelter and maintenance rail yard that will increase ridership for Metra while offering enhanced convenience and safety for the Woodstock community.”

According to Illinois State Senator Craig Wilcox, these improvements made at the Metra station would help to solidify Woodstock’s position as a tourist destination site and a location for those who wish to relocate to the area.

Last month, Alstom received an initial order from Metra to deliver 200 push-pull commuter rail cars.

These multilevel railcars will feature touchless doors, an improved bogie design, multiple wide doors on each side, and a streamlined interior, equipped with USB plugs.