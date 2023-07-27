The multi-system Vectron locomotives can run across 12 countries. Credit: Medway

Siemens Mobility has received an order from Medway Belgium for 15 Vectron multi-system locomotives.

Medway, a subsidiary of Italian shipping giant MSC, says that it plans to use the locomotives for cross-border freight transport in Europe and to supplement container transport by ship in serving the eastern hinterland of Antwerp.

Financial details of the order have not been confirmed.

The locomotives, manufactured at Siemens Mobility’s plant in Munich-Allach, have a maximum power of 6,400 KW and a top speed of 160 km/h.

In addition to the required national train control systems, all locomotives will also be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS), the signalling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

“We’re especially pleased that we’ve been able to win Medway Belgium as a new customer with this order. With their record for reliability and flexibility, our Vectron locomotives enable sustainable cross-border freight transport throughout Europe,” said Albrecht Neumann, CEO of rolling stock at Siemens Mobility.

The new locomotives will be deployed across East-West routes between the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, and Poland, as well as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.

“MSC continues to invest on the European level via its Medway arm to strengthen its intermodal offering, improving its capacity to serve clients not only with its core deep-sea solutions but also inland,” said Salvatore Prudente, executive director of Medway.

“Improving these areas provides our customers with a portfolio of services and solutions designed to simplify and support their supply chain. Our teams of experts are constantly monitoring both customer needs and market trends and we see a great deal of sense in investing in our intermodal capabilities, as customers are increasingly encouraged to move overland cargo by rail.”

Siemens Mobility says that it has sold over 1,800 Vectron locomotives to 65 customers in 16 countries.