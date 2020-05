Siemens Mobility has announced that it has sold its 1,000th Vectron locomotive, with the most recent order of eight AC Vectrons from Danish State Railways (DSB).

Siemens delivered the first Vectron in 2012 and all locomotives were built at the Siemens Mobility’s Munich-Allach factory.

Siemens has so far sold 1,003 Vectrons to 49 customers in 16 countries.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “The sale of the 1,000th Vectron is a success that underscores the long-standing trust and satisfaction of our customers.

“Designed for operating throughout Europe, the Vectron enables cross-border transport without changing locomotives. They create transport corridors across borders, ensuring efficient, eco-friendly and reliable European rail transport.”



DSB Strategy and Rolling Stock executive VP Jürgen Müller said: “We are strongly focused on our ability to ensure sustainable public transport with proven electric-based platforms in our modernisation of DSB’s rolling stock fleet.

“We are, of course, looking forward to receiving all the Vectron locomotives we have ordered from Siemens Mobility, and the fact that we will receive locomotive number 1,000 shows that it is possible to establish standardised and off-the-shelf products in the railway industry.”

The locomotive can be used for cargo and passenger service. They are delivered as completely electric version operating on AC or direct current or as a multisystem (MS) variant.

The delivered Vectron locomotives have completed more than 300 million fleet kilometres of service. They are certified to operate in different countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Recently, the locomotive received approval to operate in Belgium.

With this order, the DSB fleet of Vectron locomotives has increased to 42.

DSB ordered the first 34 AC Vectrons in 2018 and 2019. The deliveries of the locomotives will commence at the end of this year.