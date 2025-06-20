The service, operated by DB Cargo UK, runs five days a week and can carry up to 68TEU per train. Credit: DB Cargo UK.

Maritime Transport and DB Cargo UK have commenced a new rail freight service that connects DP World Southampton with the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange at SEGRO Logistics Park in Northampton.

The first train reached Maritime Transport’s new 35-acre site on 16 June, utilising the newly reinstated East West Rail (EWR) stretch between Oxford and Bletchley, marking the first commercial service on the section.

This service aims to reestablish a strategic rail corridor between Oxford and Cambridge, enhancing east-west connectivity across central England.

The service, operated by DB Cargo UK, runs five days a week and can carry up to 68TEU per train. It offers a direct inland connection to one of the UK’s primary deep-sea ports, presenting new cross-country options for domestic and containerised cargo.

DB Cargo UK chief sales officer Roger Neary said: “Having recently operated the first locomotive into SEGRO Northampton Gateway to ‘prove’ the infrastructure, DB Cargo UK is proud to once again be partnering with its long-standing and strategic customer on this significant inaugural flow into Northampton Gateway.

“Not only does this new flow facilitate additional capacity into this important region of the country, but it will also do so in a sustainable manner utilising new Network Rail infrastructure and funding, delivering benefits to Maritime Transport and their own customers alike.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Network Rail’s Track Access Discount Scheme has been instrumental in supporting this new service, offering a six-month waiver of access charges to encourage a modal shift to rail freight and foster new business in the sector.

Maritime’s Northampton Gateway terminal, part of a £200m ($268.5m) investment by SEGRO, provides direct access to the West Coast Main Line via the Northampton Loop.

Network Rail’s innovative design of the railway junction enables trains to transition between the main line and the interchange at speeds of up to 40mph, enhancing efficiency and minimising disruption on the network.

The development, now integrated into the national rail network, is strategically located next to Junction 15 of the M1, within a significant logistics hub.

SEGRO national markets senior director Kate Bedson said: “We’re excited to see real momentum building at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, marked by the completion of the rail freight terminal infrastructure, the arrival of the first train and the completion of Yusen Logistics’ new facility – the first warehouse to be constructed on the park.”

Earlier in March, DB Cargo UK partnered with Siemens Mobility to begin installing the European Train Control System (ETCS) on the UK’s Class 66 freight locomotives.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up