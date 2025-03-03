The ETCS installation is a component of the East Coast Digital Programme, which seeks to upgrade traditional lineside signals with advanced digital in-cab technology. Credit: Network Rail.

DB Cargo UK has embarked on a project with Siemens Mobility to commence the installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) on the UK’s Class 66 freight locomotives.

Starting in July, the first nine Class 66 locomotives, all owned by DB Cargo UK, will be fitted with the new in-cab signalling system at the Toton Traction Maintenance Depot located in the East Midlands.

This initial phase is set to be completed by March 2026 and is part of a national programme to equip all of DB Cargo’s Class 66 locomotives with ETCS.

The initiative is a critical component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) adoption across the UK rail network.

The ERTMS rollout is a part of the £1.4bn ($1.76bn) East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which aims to replace traditional lineside signals with advanced digital in-cab technology.

Siemens Mobility, as the ECDP’s chosen partner, is tasked with designing, integrating, and installing its Trainguard 200 Onboard unit onto freight locomotives, which will enable a signals free East Coast Main Line.

DB Cargo UK asset management and maintenance head Jon Harman said: “Having recently played a significant part in the ‘first-in-class’ fitment of ETCS on one of our own Class 66 locomotives (66039), which has recently undergone dynamic testing at Network Rail’s Rail Innovation and Development Centre, we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens to install the new technology in further locomotives.

“This contract award has been secured on the back of the hard work and dedication of our maintenance and engineering colleagues and represents a significant boost to our order book.”

Preparatory work has already commenced at Toton to support the delivery of this new contract. The depot will see the addition of a new load bank, wash plant, and overhead cranes.

Furthermore, new accommodation will be constructed to house Siemens staff on-site, facilitating close collaboration between the two companies.

Last month, Siemens Mobility signed a deal with RIVE Private Investment for up to 50 Vectron locomotives, starting with an order of 15 and an eight-year full-service contract.