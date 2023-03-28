The new extension includes two new stations and 1.7km of rail line. Credit: Alstom.

Spanish metro operator Metro de Málaga has announced the opening of its extended Malaga Metro network.

With this launch, the network has now extended to the city centre.

For this extension, Metro de Málaga appointed Alstom to develop the CBTC signalling technology, similar to the rest of the network.

The metro network has been featuring Alstom’s CBTC Urbalis 400 signalling solution since its inception in 2014.

The new extension includes two new stations, namely Guadalmedina and Atarazanas, and 1.7km of rail line, which links the most populated districts with the historic centre and enables intramodality with other transportation modes.

Malaga Metro estimates that the newly extended line will double its annual passenger handling capacity from nearly seven million passengers to 14 million.

Metro de Málaga currently operates two lines having a total length of 13km with 19 train stations.

In a statement, Metro de Málaga said: “Thanks to a radio communication system, it enables the location of trains to be shared in real-time, improving the operability and capacity of the network.

“This solution has been successfully implemented in more than 30 cities around the world. The system, which is constantly updated, offers a considerable range of functions that improve interval performance and average speed.”

Earlier this month, Alstom opened its new production plant in Lecco, Italy, to manufacture electrification equipment for the railway industry.

Built with an investment of nearly €2m, the facility will be engaged in the production of power transmission components for railway, metro and tram lines.