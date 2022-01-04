Maha Metro to prepare detailed project report for Pune metro extension

Maha Metro is a joint venture between the central and Maharashtra government to implement the Pune Metro project. Credit: furbymama /Pixabay.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) in India has commenced work to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the Pune metro.

The DPR will be prepared to extend the current 33.1km-long Metro lines, with Phase I nearing completion.

The Phase II corridors will cover a total distance of 82.5km.

These corridors will link Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (1.5km), Ramwadi to Wagholi (12km), Hadapsar to Kharadi (5km), Swargate to Hadapsar (7km), Khadakwasla to Swargate (13km) and SNDT to Warje (8km), as well as 36km along the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) in PMC.

As part of the initiative, Maha Metro will conduct a door-to-door study for ridership estimation and public transport preferences among residents.

The survey will be conducted through UMTC Limited and Data Corp Traffic Private Limited, which are associated with Maha-Metro.

Officials said that a questionnaire for residents consists of frequency and modes of travel by people, the overall opinion about public transport, and more.

After its completion, the DPR will be filed with the authorities for approval.

Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “Maha-Metro had appointed agencies to conduct the DRP on 82.5km stretch. Officials would visit housing societies, commercial complexes and various small and big business houses to understand and listen to the expectations of Punekars from the public transport body.”

A few sections of Pune Metro’s Phase I are expected to commence passenger services soon.

In May last year, the European Investment Bank signed a $182m (€150m) finance pact with the Indian Government for the Pune Metro Rail project’s second section in Maharashtra.