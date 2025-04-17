Telent’s expertise in critical communications, network infrastructure, and cybersecurity will enhance M Group’s ability to deliver integrated solutions across various sectors. Credit: M Group (Services) Limited.

M Group has announced the acquisition of Telent, a provider of operational technology and digital solutions for critical national infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

This acquisition is expected to enhance M Group’s capabilities in addressing the challenges posed by ageing infrastructure in these regions.

M Group offers infrastructure services across multiple sectors, including water, energy, rail and aviation, highways, and telecom, serving both private and public sector clients.

M Group seeks to improve its service offerings by integrating Telent’s advanced technology and digital solutions with its established infrastructure services.

Telent’s expertise in mission-critical communications, network infrastructure, and comprehensive cybersecurity services will advance M Group’s capacity to provide integrated solutions across various sectors, including telecom, transport, water, and energy.

Telent chief executive Jo Gretton said: “Joining M Group marks an exciting new chapter for Telent, reinforcing our leading position in network and technology solutions.

“Telent is a business with a long trading heritage and an excellent reputation. With M Group’s extensive infrastructure expertise and scale, we are well placed to accelerate our growth and continue to be a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.”

Furthermore, this acquisition will allow M Group to extend its services into adjacent markets such as the public sector, defence, emergency services, and education.

The integration of Telent is also expected to reinforce existing partnerships with key clients, including Transport for London, National Highways, Network Rail, Virgin Media O2, BT, EE, and Openreach.

M Group chief executive Andrew Findlay said: “We recognise the strength of Telent’s differentiated capabilities, market position and talented people that make it a great business.

“With the acquisition of Telent, M Group will be even better placed to deliver essential infrastructure services for life.”

The completion of the transaction is pending regulatory approval.

In a separate development, Telent secured a contract from Network Rail to execute a telecoms renewal programme in the Wales and Western Region of the UK.

