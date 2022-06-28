LTA contracts Siemens-led consortium for JRL’s power supply system

The JRL is slated to open in three stages starting from 2027. In picture, Jurong East MRT preparation works in 2021. Credit: ZKang123/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a new contract to a consortium of Siemens Mobility and Concord Corporation for the provision of the power supply system for future Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The scope of work includes design, supply, testing, and commissioning of the entire power supply system for the mass rapid transit (MRT) line.

As agreed, Siemens Mobility will deliver two high-voltage systems comprising gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and Intake Transformers (66kV).

This will include a medium voltage system with 22kV Switchgear Panels and service transformers, and a 750V DC system with track side equipment.

Related

Additionally, the consortium will provide condition monitoring systems to measure equipment performance.

Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “Siemens Mobility is proud to have been awarded the opportunity by the LTA to provide a power supply system for this important new rail option, one that is projected to put 60,000 more households in Jurong within a 10-minute walk of a train station.

“Our Sitras Sidytrac Live solution for power supply will provide the JRL with a digitalised and automated system that will allow them to set benchmarks for cost-effectiveness, quality, and environmental protection.

“Furthermore, it will help create a reliable and safe system that will deliver greater transport availability for the people of Singapore.”

The JRL is slated to open in three stages starting from 2027.

The 24km long fully elevated line will feature 24 stations and will benefit the western part of Singapore.

The first ten stations of the line will open in 2027, followed by seven stations a year later and the remaining seven in 2029.

Recently, Siemens Mobility won a contract to deliver seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) to Germany.