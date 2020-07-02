Engineering consultancy Lloyd’s Register has signed a new Skr28m (£2.4m) framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to deliver third-party assessment services for the rail network.

The agreement is valid for two years and can be extended for another two years. This is expected to boost the position of LR as the key consultant to Trafikverket.

LR is an accredited assessment body (AsBo) and notified body (NoBo) in Europe. It will provide independent assurance services for different projects on the network.

As NoBo, LR will offer third-party certification at different points during the project lifecycle to ensure that the structural subsystem adheres to the technical specifications of the European Union (EU).

This is expected to ensure the technical interoperability of the Swedish rail network.



As AsBo, LR will oversee that the projects adhere to the Common Safety Method – Risk Evaluation and Assessment (CSM-REA) regulation.

Lloyd’s Register transport assurance manager Asle Martinsen said: “This new agreement is testament to LR’s expertise and excellent track record in the European railway sector.

“It follows a previous framework agreement for NoBo services for Trafikverket, where we delivered positive results and developed a good relationship over a three-year period.

“This latest agreement provides us with an opportunity to further strengthen this relationship, build on an already high level of trust and continue to deliver exceptional assurance services.”

In April, Swedish company AFRY announced that it will assist Trafikverket in modernising the railway between Älmhult and Hässleholm.