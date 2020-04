Swedish company AFRY has announced that it will assist the Swedish Transport Administration in modernising the railway between Älmhult and Hässleholm.

Swedish Transport Administration is working to upgrade the overhead lines on the Southern Main Line.

The Älmhult-Hässleholm rail route on the Southern Main Line is a busy double-track part that is majorly used by freight trains, intercity trains and commuter trains.

The rail line currently serves around 170 trains daily.

AFRY will provide construction documents for the renovation work for the overhead lines to improve service reliability. The overhead lines are reported to be worn on both tracks, which can increase the chances of service disruptions.



The modernisation works of the overhead lines are expected to be complete by 2026.

During the renovation phase, AFRY is responsible for producing documents related to the technical specifications and construction. Following the completion of the work, the company will produce management documents.

The AFRY contract also includes monitoring of the building site, electricity/overhead lines, environment and signalling systems, as well as measurement responsibility.

AFRY road and rail unit manager Johan Malmquist said: “We are proud and happy to be a part of the modernisation of the Southern Main Line.

“The new overhead line system will increase reliability and contribute to the development of a sustainable transport infrastructure in Sweden.”

To ensure sustainability, the current overhead lines will be used as new overhead line bridges.

Additionally, the all overhead line bridges and depot lighting at the Älmhult railway will be replaced while new overhead lines will be fitted on the main tracks.

The current overhead lines will be installed in new overhead line bridges on other routes.

The work will also include the conversion of the entire stretch to an autotransformer system from a booster transformer system.