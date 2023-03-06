The Rail Balt project’s total length in the Baltic States is 870km. Credit: RB Rail AS.

Latvian construction company A.C.B. has received an order from LTG Infra, the firm tasked with the Rail Baltica project implementation in Lithuania, for the construction of access roads at the border of Latvia.

The scope of the contract, which is valued at €8.59m including VAT, includes procurement procedure for the construction of access roads in the Rail Baltica’s section Žeimiai-Šėta in Jonava-Kėdainiai districts.

Under the contract, A.C.B will be responsible for the construction of 14 roads in 14 months.

It will also provide exits from access roads where there is not possibility to build separate roads for the maintenance of railway infrastructure elements.

LTG Infra Rail Baltica Management general manager Dovydas Palaima said: “Local access motor roads are an important part of Rail Baltica’s railway infrastructure. They are planned in such a way that, after construction of the railway, convenient connection between the different sides of the railway is ensured.

“At the end of last year, we signed a contract for the construction of an embankment towards Latvia, now – for the construction of local access roads in the same section.

“Therefore, as soon as the weather conditions permit, intensive construction work will commence in the most mature section of the project, i.e., from Kaunas to the Latvian border.”

Furthermore, the Latvian construction company will rebuild the reclamation structures.

Claimed to be the Baltic States’ largest rail infrastructure project, Rail Baltica will establish a fully electrified double-track European gauge railway that links Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Pärnu and Tallinn.

The project’s total length in the Baltic States is 870km. Of this, 392km will be in Lithuania, 265km in Latvia and 213km in Estonia.

Last month, RB Rail, LTG Infra and PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe signed a tripartite letter of intent (LoI) for the implementation of Rail Baltica corridor at the Polish-Lithuanian cross-border rail section.

In the same month, GRK Eesti and GRK Suomi received the tender for the Rail Baltica Ülemiste rail infrastructure construction project.