The scope of the construction procurement also involves rebuilding utility networks crossing the railway and the Kantis viaduct. Credit: RB Rail AS.

GRK Eesti and GRK Suomi have been awarded the tender from Rail Baltic Estonia for the Rail Baltica Ülemiste railway infrastructure construction project.

The companies won the tender with a joint offer of €27.2m.

Other participants in the tender were GoTrack and AllSpark, who placed a joint offer of €40.8m; and Leonhard Weiss that put forth a bid of €42.4m.

The scope of the works will include the reconstruction of the existing Ülemiste railway infrastructure to create space for the Rail Baltica 1,435mm gauge railway.

GRK will demolish around 16.3km of tracks to replace them with more than 8km of new 1,520mm gauge railways.

The works will also cover the reconstruction of other railway systems, including the contact network and electrical supply.

The scope of the construction procurement also covers rebuilding utility networks crossing the railway and the Kantis viaduct.

Rail Baltic Estonia board chairman and CEO Anvar Salomets said: “Although the contract signing might still take some time, we are happy that as of today, we can announce GRK as the winning bidder for the first construction tender of the Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal.

“Without a doubt, it is a company with a strong railway competence, which has just won one of the largest railway works tenders in Estonia in recent decades and is the contract partner of Estonian Railways for the electrification of the Tallinn-Tartu railway.”

Furthermore, construction procurement works for the second stage of the construction of the Ülemiste joint terminal are presently ongoing, stated the company.

The underground floor of the future Rail Baltica international passenger terminal called Linda and other related railway facilities will also be constructed under the project.