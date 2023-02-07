Rail Baltica is a greenfield rail transport infrastructure project. Credit: Jake Weirick on Unsplash.

A tripartite letter of intent (LoI) was signed between RB Rail, LTG Infra and PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe for the implementation of Rail Baltica corridor in the Polish/Lithuanian border section.

The LoI is expected to strengthen the partnership with Poland and also with PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe, one of the key strategic partners of Rail Baltica.

PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe is a Polish manager of railway infrastructure, and responsible for ensuring the infrastructure development on the Polish side.

The LoI reflects the intent of all the project stake holders to build the missing rail link of the EU’s North Sea-Baltic TEN-T Core Network, which integrates three Baltic States into a single European railway area and paving way for a new economic and security corridor.

Rail Baltica is a greenfield rail transport infrastructure project that aims to integrate the Baltic States in the European rail network.

The LoI aims to achieve consistency between railway infrastructure design and interface with command-control and signalling subsystems.

RB Rail management board chairperson and CEO Agnis Driksna said: “Rail Baltica is a unique and – at this particularly complex geopolitical situation – a much needed EU-level cross-border project for both the security and economic wellbeing of the Baltic region, but also strengthening our common European values.

“Our cooperation with Poland goes way back, and now, when the project has reached maturity of entering large-scale construction, harmonisation of common standards and technical requirements not only within the Baltics, but also on the cross-border section with Poland becomes an even greater priority.

“We look forward to starting a new phase in the productive cooperation with our Polish partners.”