Laing O’Rourke secures £370m HS2 interchange station building contract

An artist’s impression of the interchange station. Credit: © High Speed Two Ltd.

Laing O’Rourke has won a contract worth up to £370m to build a HS2 new Interchange Station in Solihull, the UK.

As agreed, Laing O’Rourke will work with HS2 to finalise the detailed design of the station and subsequently proceed with construction, slated to begin in 2023.

The parties will sign the related contracts following the completion of the standstill period.

HS2 stations director Lee Holmes said: “It’s fantastic to have Laing O’Rourke ready to build our new HS2 station in Solihull at the heart of the HS2 network. So far, we’ve worked with Arup to develop an award-winning, eco-friendly station, and now look forward to starting the next phase of design before construction starts next year.

Related

“The station has been designed to be net zero in operation, which is a key part of HS2’s strategy to reduce carbon and our ambition to build the most sustainable railway in the world.”

The 150ha construction site for the station is located within a triangle of land between the M42, A45 and A452.

The station will be equipped with several eco-friendly features to maximise natural daylight and ventilation, conserve and reuse rainwater, and achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Up to five trains will pass through the station in both directions every hour, following the commencement of high-speed services.

Currently, the main works contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI are preparing the station site.

As part of the project works, modular bridges over the M42 and A446 were constructed to facilitate access to the new station.

Earlier this month, HS2 announced the commencement of construction works on a 450m-long viaduct in Buckinghamshire.