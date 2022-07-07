UK’s HS2 begins viaduct construction in Buckinghamshire

Foundation work begins on HS2’s carbon-saving Wendover Dean Viaduct. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

UK-based company High Speed 2 (HS2) has commenced construction on a 450m-long viaduct situated south of the village of Wendover in Buckinghamshire.

The Wendover Dean Viaduct is claimed to be the first major railway bridge in the UK to be constructed with a ‘double composite’ structure.

It will be built using significantly lower carbon-intensive concrete and steel compared with a more traditional design.

HS2’s main works contractor EKFB engineers will build 53 concrete piles to create the foundations for the structure.

EKFB worked with its design partner ASC and specialist architects Moxon on the ‘double composite’ approach, which is based on the French high speed TGV network.

To provide a lightweight and ‘super strong hollow span’, two steel girders between two layers of reinforced concrete will be used in the construction of the viaduct.

HS2 project client Rohan Perin said: “HS2 trains will be zero-carbon from day one, offering a cleaner, greener way to travel, cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the fight against climate change.

“But we’re also serious about reducing the amount of carbon we use during construction, and Wendover Dean is a great example of how we’re using the latest engineering techniques to do just that.”

Last month, HS2 began construction on the 2.5km Chipping Warden green tunnel in Northamptonshire.