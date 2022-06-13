UK’s HS2 starts green tunnel construction in Northamptonshire

Construction starts on the Chipping Warden green tunnel with the first of 5,000 giant concrete tunnel segments being installed. Credit: High Speed Two.

UK-based company High Speed 2 (HS2) has commenced construction on the 2.5km Chipping Warden green tunnel in Northamptonshire.

The tunnel has been designed ‘to blend the high-speed railway into the landscape and reduce disruption for communities’.

Using an off-site manufacturing approach, the green tunnel is being constructed on the surface.

More than 5,000 giant concrete tunnel segments, produced by Stanton Precast at a factory in Ilkeston Derbyshire, will be used in the project.

Later, the completed tunnel will be covered by earth and host trees, as well as hedgerows to adapt to the surrounding countryside.

Chipping Warden is one of the five ‘green tunnels’, which are being constructed under the HS2 project’s first phase.

The HS2 project is said to improve connectivity between London, Birmingham, and the north of England, in addition to offering a low carbon alternative to car and air travel.

HS2’s main works contractor EKFB, a team that includes Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction, and BAM Nuttall, developed an off-site approach.

HS2 project client Rohan Perin said: “Our trains will be powered by zero-carbon electricity but it’s also important to reduce the amount of carbon embedded in construction.

“The off-site manufacturing techniques being used will help cut the overall amount of carbon-intensive concrete and steel in the tunnel and make the whole process faster, more efficient and therefore less disruptive for the community.”

Recently, HS2 started construction on the Colne Valley Viaduct, situated on the outskirts of London.

The 3.4km bridge will pass across a series of lakes and waterways between Hillingdon and the M25.