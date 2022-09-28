Nigeria’s Lagos takes delivery of Talgo trains for Red Line Rail System

The Lagos State Government in Nigeria has taken delivery of Talgo Series 8 trains for the Red Line Rail System.

The government is planning to commence operations of the Red Line Rail System by the first quarter of next year.

According to Lagos State information and strategy commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, the 10- and 11-car trains have reached Lagos from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.

The trains are said to have been decoupled into 21 individual cars for transportation to Lagos, following their manufacture in the US.

Rolling stock engineers from Talgo will recouple the trains.

Expected to operate on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, each train has the capacity to carry 1,500 passengers.

The trains can travel from Agbado to Oyingbo in 30 minutes.

In a statement, Omotoso said: “The Engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills.

“Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence, followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.”

