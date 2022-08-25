Nigerian FEC gives approval to two contracts for Abuja rail track security

The companies will be responsible for protection of rail tracks, communication and control centre, and electrical and signalling equipment. Credit: Fotoworkshop4You from Pixabay.

The Nigerian Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved two contracts to provide security services to Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit System phase 1 (Lots 3 and 1A).

The contracts together are valued at $1.7m (NGN718.19m) and will be effective for a period of two years.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello said the contracts were awarded to Messrs Al-Ahli Security Guards Ltd and Messrs Segad Security Protective Company Ltd.

Under the first contract, worth $965,268 (NGN407.21m), Messrs Al-Ahli Security Guards will handle a stretch of 27.245km covering eight railway stations.

The second contract was awarded at a cost of $737,151 (NGN310.98m).

Under this, Messrs Segad Security Protective Company will deliver security services on 18km of rail track, including four stations.

The contracts require the companies to offer services including protection of rail tracks, communication and control centre infrastructure, and electrical and signalling equipment.

Transportation Secretariat acting secretary Usman Musa Yahaya said that the contracts for security services were necessitated following ‘vandalisation’ of portions of the track and rail facilities.

According to the Minister, the Abuja Rail Mass Transit operation was commissioned in June 2018.

The rail services on the stretch were hit due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This approval is therefore a very good one for the FCT because it will go a long way in securing the rail track,” added Yahaya.

In April 2021, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Transportation awarded a contract to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to develop the Nigerian Eastern Railway.