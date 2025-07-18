The agreement with SNCF guarantees the maintenance of a comprehensive core network and Kontron’s AI-powered knowledge base to support the system. Credit: Kontron.

Kontron Transportation has announced a service contract with Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF), representing the continuation of a longstanding partnership between the firm and the public rail provider.

The multi-million-euro deal underlines Kontron’s capabilities in building critical communication systems in the rail sector’s transition from Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway (GSM-R) to Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

Kontron’s expertise offers customers a seamless migration path, which is critical for the industry’s advancement.

SNCF RÉSEAU director of telekom Sylvie Rerolle said: “The continuity and safety of our railway communications are essential to operating the national network. This LTS contract with Kontron Transportation ensures long-term support until the deployment of the future FRMCS system.”

This contract guarantees the ongoing development of the mobile communication system to FRMCS until it receives approval for use on customer networks and is fully implemented.

It also highlights the ongoing presence of a comprehensive core network, alongside Kontron’s specially developed AI-driven knowledge base.

Kontron Transportation managing director Richard Neussl said: “We are delighted with the excellent cooperation and enduring partnership we have with SNCF.

“Since 2003, we have been a reliable supplier, system integrator, and partner for SNCF and now, we have sealed the continued collaboration for well over a decade.”

In November last year, Kontron secured a €65m ($68.7m) contract to develop a platform for a leading European signalling and rail infrastructure provider.

The platform will host the provider’s interlocking system, a crucial component for train movement authorisation and safety assurance.

This development aligns with the Interlocking 4.0 initiative, which focuses on increasing rail network capacity and reliability while upholding the highest safety standards.

