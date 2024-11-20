Kontron, a provider of internet of things (IoT) solutions, has received a €65m ($68.7m) contract to develop an advanced platform for a major European signalling and rail infrastructure provider.
The system will host the provider’s interlocking system, which is essential for authorising train movement and ensuring safety.
Kontron’s mission-critical computing solutions will be deployed to support the Interlocking 4.0 initiative, which aims to increase rail network capacity and reliability while maintaining strict safety standards.
By integrating advanced signalling technology, the new interlocking system will play a crucial role in preventing collisions and unauthorised train movements.
Kontron France CEO Alain Spors said: “Our partnership on this project exemplifies Kontron’s expertise in high-availability systems and our steadfast commitment to enhancing rail safety.
“This design win is a crucial milestone that further cements our role as a key player in the transportation sector. We are honoured to leverage our technology and expertise towards creating a safer, more efficient rail system.”
Kontron, with more than two decades of experience, supports various industries with intelligent IoT solutions.
The company’s recent acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024 has further expanded its portfolio to include the GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility.
Earlier this year, Kontron Transportation, a division of Kontron, received a €34m to supply a Global System for Mobile Communication-Railways (GSM-R) system in the Czech Republic.
The system will provide voice and data services required for everyday railway operations and is aimed at modernising the railway network in the country.
The company also received a contract to deliver Railway Radio Communication technology for Egypt’s High-Speed Rail Project in 2023.