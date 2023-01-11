The new electrified train network will link 60 cities across the country. Credit: Kontron.

Kontron Transportation has received a contract to provide the Railway Radio Communication technology for the Egypt High-Speed Rail Project.

A consortium led by Siemens Mobility awarded the contract to Kontron for the greenfield GSM-R turnkey deployment on the high-speed rail project.

The new electrified train network will link 60 cities across the country with a 2,000km high-speed rail network.

According to the company, the Railway Radio Communication technology is in line with UIC Railways standards.

The project is said to ‘mark the beginning of a new area for the railways system in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, which belongs to the biggest projects of Kontron Transportation.’

Based on an IP cybersecured technology portfolio, the technology is expected to show the way to Next Generation 5G FRMCS and enable a smooth GSM-R/FRMCS transition.

Kontron will deploy the GSM-R technology on three lines, of which the first one will link the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean.

The second line will operate between Cairo and Abu Simbel, while the third one will link Luxor with Hurghada through Safaga.

Kontron COO Bernd Eder said: “We are honoured to be part of this amazing project, which will give 90% of all Egyptians access to safe, clean and reliable long-distance transport.

“Connecting cities all across the country, while also cutting down on carbon emissions is a great undertaking in which we get to play a major role.

“Kontron Transportation’s expertise in mission critical communications will support the project from the beginning and accompany it for the next years.”