The 5G FRMCS modem will support specific 5G frequency bands for railway communication. Credit: Kontron.

Kontron has entered into a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a 5G FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) PC3 modem for the MORANE 2 initiative aimed at enhancing railway communications in Europe.

The collaboration aims to establish a 5G standard that meets the operational communication needs of rail organisations across Europe and potentially beyond.

Kontron will oversee the design and development of the 5G FRMCS modem, ensuring it meets the rugged requirements of railway compliance.

The modem will utilise the Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF system, which is designed to provide better performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, making it suitable for deployment in railway settings.

Kontron CEO Hannes Niederhauser said: “We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the power of 5G to the railway sector.

“The Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System offers the performance and resilience needed for MORANE 2. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for railway communications.”

The 5G FRMCS modem will also support dedicated 5G railway communication frequency bands, including n100 (900 MHz FDD, BW 5 MHz), n101 (1900 MHz TDD, BW 10 MHz), and the public n28 frequency band.

The modem will facilitate secure, high-speed, and more dependable communication throughout European rail networks, enhancing both operational functions and passenger services, according to Kontron.

Qualcomm Europe president and senior vice president Enrico Salvatori said: “We are pleased to announce this 5G FRMCS modem collaboration with Kontron—an important development in the transformation of European railway systems through enhanced connectivity.

“Like all Qualcomm modems, the Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System is engineered for exceptional performance, reliability and efficiency, making it an ideal solution for rail operations.”

In July this year, Kontron Transportation announced a service contract with Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF).

This multi-million-euro deal underlines Kontron’s expertise in developing critical communication systems as the rail sector transitions from Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway (GSM-R) to FRMCS.

