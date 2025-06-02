The company will supply complete braking systems for metro fleets in cities including Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Wuhan (pictured), Shenzhen, and Ningbo. Credit: Wuhan Metro via Knorr-Bremse

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has signed rail contracts with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) to supply braking systems for metro projects in several cities.

Knorr-Bremse will provide complete braking systems to 1,000 metro railcars across at least five cities.

These systems include electropneumatic brake control systems, bogie equipment, and actuators for metro fleets in Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen, and Ningbo.

The total order volume for these contracts is estimated to be around €50 million, covering approximately 150 trains over several years.

Knorr-Bremse is also looking at export opportunities from China.

The company has recently been awarded contracts to supply braking systems for more than 100 CRRC locomotives destined for Kazakhstan.

These systems are being customised and produced at Knorr-Bremse’s facilities in Suzhou and its joint venture with CRRC in Nankou, Beijing.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member Dr Nicolas Lange said: “Knorr-Bremse has been a highly reliable partner to the Chinese rail industry for over 30 years.

“Our latest successes reflect our profound understanding of the needs of our customers in China. These new projects in the metro rail segment show that even in challenging times, we can benefit from the dynamic development of China’s rail industry.”

Knorr-Bremse is providing braking systems for new light rail vehicles (LRVs) intended for export to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

In 2023, Knorr-Bremse received an order from CRRC to install braking systems on 36 trains with 288 railcars for Chengdu’s Line 13, which connects Tianfu International Airport and other locations at speeds of up to 140km/h.

Additionally, the company is enhancing its global operations through its strategic programme, BOOST, which includes upgrading its primary manufacturing plants in Suzhou and Palwal, India.

In March this year, Hitachi Rail enlisted Knorr-Bremse for the supply of system technologies for a fleet of up to 30 metro trains for Rome.

These trains will feature Knorr-Bremse’s braking, coupling, and entrance systems.

