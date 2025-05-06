Knorr-Bremse will provide couplers for trains developed in Munich and its Budapest R&D centre. Credit: Knorr-Bremse.

Hitachi Rail has engaged Knorr-Bremse to provide various system technologies for a fleet of up to 30 metro trains intended for Rome.

The new metro trains will incorporate Knorr-Bremse’s braking, coupling, and entrance systems.

The agreement includes an initial order for 14 train fit-outs, with an option for an additional 16.

The Rome metro trains will be equipped with the company’s AutoLink automatic front couplers and two variants of semi-permanent couplers from the ShortLink range.

The modular systems are designed and produced at Knorr-Bremse’s headquarters in Munich and its research and development (R&D) centre in Budapest.

These systems can be customised to meet specific client requirements and are engineered for durability and ease of maintenance, ensuring safe train operations.

In addition to the coupling systems, Knorr-Bremse will supply pneumatic braking systems that include FlexControl Modular brake control units and WheelGrip technologies.

Knorr-Bremse will supply its IFE brand entrance systems, which are designed to be weight-optimised and easy to maintain, facilitating efficient train operations.

The RLE sliding plug doors are specifically engineered to withstand the frequent opening and closing cycles typical of metro services and can be seamlessly integrated into the train design.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member Dr. Nicolas Lange said: “Safe, smooth and sustainable rail mobility is a key element in transportation strategies for major urban centres.

“With this project, we’re proud to be contributing a selection of system technologies to yet another large European metro network.”

The order enhances Knorr-Bremse’s standing in the global coupling systems market, which the company has recently entered by developing a selection of modular couplers suitable for different passenger train configurations.

Knorr-Bremse is also actively participating in several significant rail transit projects in Italy, including initiatives in Milan.

In September 2024, Alstom concluded the $690m sale of its North American conventional signalling business to Knorr-Bremse.

