The high-speed trains can reach speeds of up to 280km/h. Credit: muratart/Shutterstock.com.

Knorr-Bremse has secured a contract from BEML, a rail and metro coach manufacturer based in India, to provide system technologies for the country’s inaugural high-speed trains.

The contract, which was finalised in the third quarter of this year, includes the supply of braking, entrance, air conditioning, and sanitary systems.

BEML is set to initially produce two prototypes of the new train platform, with Knorr-Bremse expected to deliver tailored system solutions starting in the second quarter of 2026.

While BEML will handle the maintenance of the trains, Knorr-Bremse RailServices will provide maintenance, repair, and spare parts for the installed systems over 15 years.

The current contract for the two prototypes may lead to further orders for an additional ten train sets from BEML.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member Dr Nicolas Lange said: “By equipping the first Indian high-speed trains, we have secured a pioneering mobility project, which we will support with local engineering and development expertise.”

The high-speed trains are designed to reach speeds of up to 280km/h and will operate on a 558km corridor connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

This route features a 22km underwater tunnel and is currently under construction as part of an initiative aimed at enhancing mobility and reducing travel times between these commercial hubs.

Plans for additional high-speed corridors are also being explored, indicating a focus on rail transport in India.

Knorr-Bremse Asia Pacific management board member Frank Uder said: “BEML and Knorr-Bremse have already worked together successfully on numerous rail projects in India.

“We are delighted to now be contributing our technological expertise in safety and quality to India’s pioneering high-speed segment.”

Knorr-Bremse has been investing in the Indian market for several years, establishing competence centres in Palwal, Pune, and Chennai.

In June this year, Knorr-Bremse signed contracts with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) to supply braking systems for metro projects in multiple cities.

The company will deliver complete braking systems for 1,000 metro railcars across at least five locations.

