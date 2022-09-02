Knorr-Bremse buys DSB Component Workshops for €50m

DSB Component Workshops will enable Knorr-Bremse to build an enhanced service hub for Denmark and the surrounding rail markets. Credit: DSB

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has taken over DSB Component Workshops from Danish state rail operator Danske Statsbaner (DSB) in a deal valued at €50m.

The acquired business is the service unit for systems and components of DSB’s rail vehicles.

DSB Component Workshops has expertise in overhauls and repair besides supplying parts and components for subsystems for trains, coaches, and locomotives.

The purchased firm and its 400 full-time staff operating out of five sites in Arhus and Copenhagen will now be part of Knorr-Bremse’s international RailServices setup.

This acquisition enables Knorr-Bremse to integrate DSB Component Workshops’ expertise into its international service strategy for rail vehicles, including high-end aftermarket solutions and innovative services.

It also allows Knorr-Bremse to improve its position as a systems partner for aftermarket solutions maintenance and innovative services for rail vehicle systems in the Nordics.

Besides, Knorr-Bremse said that it will “benefit from DSB Component Workshops’ long-term supply agreements with Danish state operator.”

Furthermore, the acquired unit will help Knorr-Bremse coordinate with other train operating and rolling-stock companies in northern Continental Europe, including Sweden and Norway.

DSB CEO Flemming Jensen said: “With high-end rail services being a key factor in keeping our installed fleet moving, we are very happy to have reached an acquisition agreement for DSB Component Workshops with Knorr-Bremse.

“As a leading specialist in the service market for all types of rail vehicles, Knorr-Bremse has all that it takes to bring DSB Component Workshop’s know-how and skills to the next level, develop its value proposition, expand into the digital realm, and help us make train travel in Denmark even more available and attractive over the next years.”

Last month, Knorr-Bremse won a contract from South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC) to supply all three key subsystems for the latter’s HRC light rail vehicles between 2023 and 2028.