View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 8, 2022

Knorr-Bremse secures supply contract from HRC for LRVs

The contract includes the installation of braking, entrance, HVAC systems on more than 200 LRVs.

Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse will deliver all three key subsystems for HRC light rail vehicles between 2023 and 2028. Credit: Hyundai Rotem Company.

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has received a supply contract from South Korea-based Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC) for the latter’s light rail vehicles (LRVs).

As per the terms of the framework agreement, Knorr-Bremse will provide all three key subsystems for HRC light rail vehicles between 2023 and 2028.

Under the contract, the firm will install braking, entrance, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems on more than 200 LRVs of HRC.

Scope of the contract includes the installation of electro-hydraulic braking systems, comprising sanding systems and magnetic track brakes.

Knorr-Bremse’s brand IFE will supply weight-optimised and low-maintenance entrance systems to the LRVs.

Its Merak brand will deliver modular, scalable, energy-efficient HVAC systems for installation on rail vehicles.

The new deal, which follows earlier cooperative ventures between HRC and Knorr-Bremse in the tram segment, also has contract extension options.

Knorr-Bremse Asia Pacific board of directors member Jonathan Paddison said: “The ability to combine a technically standardised portfolio of subsystems that is, however, flexible enough to adapt to specific local customer and market requirements, as well as the great teamwork and coordination between our own teams, were crucial factors in achieving this agreement.

“Specifically, our multi-system strategy allows us to leverage our networks and solutions to identify synergies that directly benefit our customers. In the case of Hyundai Rotem, this has enabled us to come to a combined agreement spanning three major subsystems.”

Last week, Knorr-Bremse won a supply contract from Siemens Mobility for new Velaro high-speed trains in Egypt.

Related Companies
Traffic Control Technology

Complete Railway Lifecycle Services and CBTC Technology

Visit Profile
GlobalData

GlobalData exists to help businesses decode the future to profit from faster, more informed decisions.

Visit Profile
Hydraulico

Hydraulic Presses and Rail Forging Lines

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology