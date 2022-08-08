Knorr-Bremse secures supply contract from HRC for LRVs

Knorr-Bremse will deliver all three key subsystems for HRC light rail vehicles between 2023 and 2028. Credit: Hyundai Rotem Company.

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has received a supply contract from South Korea-based Hyundai Rotem Company (HRC) for the latter’s light rail vehicles (LRVs).

As per the terms of the framework agreement, Knorr-Bremse will provide all three key subsystems for HRC light rail vehicles between 2023 and 2028.

Under the contract, the firm will install braking, entrance, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems on more than 200 LRVs of HRC.

Scope of the contract includes the installation of electro-hydraulic braking systems, comprising sanding systems and magnetic track brakes.

Knorr-Bremse’s brand IFE will supply weight-optimised and low-maintenance entrance systems to the LRVs.

Its Merak brand will deliver modular, scalable, energy-efficient HVAC systems for installation on rail vehicles.

The new deal, which follows earlier cooperative ventures between HRC and Knorr-Bremse in the tram segment, also has contract extension options.

Knorr-Bremse Asia Pacific board of directors member Jonathan Paddison said: “The ability to combine a technically standardised portfolio of subsystems that is, however, flexible enough to adapt to specific local customer and market requirements, as well as the great teamwork and coordination between our own teams, were crucial factors in achieving this agreement.

“Specifically, our multi-system strategy allows us to leverage our networks and solutions to identify synergies that directly benefit our customers. In the case of Hyundai Rotem, this has enabled us to come to a combined agreement spanning three major subsystems.”

Last week, Knorr-Bremse won a supply contract from Siemens Mobility for new Velaro high-speed trains in Egypt.