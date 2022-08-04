Knorr-Bremse wins supply contract from Siemens in Egypt

The contract also has an option for the equipment of another 26 trainsets. Credit: Knorr-Bremse AG.

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has received a supply contract from Siemens Mobility, a separately-managed company of Siemens, for new Velaro high-speed trains in Egypt.

Under the contract, Knorr-Bremse will install braking systems and entrance systems to Siemens’ 15 Velaro Egypt electric multiple units (EMUs) between 2023 and 2026.

The braking systems will consist of all bogie equipment, axle-mounted and wheel brake calipers, steel discs, and sintered pads, in addition to brake control systems with integrated smart braking computers.

The enclosed PistonSupply Eco compressors will provide the compressed air.

Knorr-Bremse will also deliver pressure-tight doors, including boarding aids, for the Velaro trains via the Group’s global IFE brand.

Its Evac brand will supply a total of 136 ultra-reliable toilet systems for 34 of Siemens’ Desiro High Capacity regional trains.

These trains, which can run at speeds of up to 230km/h, will operate between Alexandria and other key hubs in Egypt.

The contract also has an option for the equipment of a further 26 trainsets.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member and rail vehicle systems division in charge Dr Jürgen Wilder said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract, which will allow us to install our technologies in a whole series of new Velaro high-speed trains on behalf of our partner Siemens Mobility.

“As a systems specialist, this will mean we can contribute to the further development of safe, available, eco-friendly mobility for the people of Egypt.”

In May this year, Knorr-Bremse finalised a strategic cooperation and investment agreement with Nexxio on the development of digital business models for the railway sector.