The agreement will enable Keolis to continue its growth momentum across various transport markets, including bus, tram, automated metro, and rail. Credit: ricochet64/Shutterstock.

Keolis has signed an agreement to acquire Downer’s complete stake in the Keolis Downer joint venture in Australia.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Keolis is already the majority shareholder in the joint venture and the acquisition will make the company the sole owner of its operations in Australia.

This move will allow Keolis to enhance its role as a trusted partner to Australian authorities by providing eco-friendly and innovative transportation solutions tailored to passengers and communities.

Additionally, it will enable the company to continue its growth momentum across various transport markets in Australia, including bus, tram, automated metro, and rail.

This move also positions Keolis to potentially form a robust consortium for the upcoming Melbourne trains tender.

Keolis Group executive board chairwoman Marie-Ange Debon said: “After 15 years of collaboration with Downer and a successful track record of development, we are now taking a strategic step by becoming the sole shareholder of our operations in Australia.

“This decision will allow us to form targeted partnerships to continue our development and strengthen our presence. The timing is ideal to reshape our approach, given our understanding of the local market and our position as a major player in public transport. We will continue developing our close collaboration with local authorities to deliver increasingly efficient transport solutions for Australian passengers.”

Keolis, active in Australia for 15 years with more than 3,500 employees, operates tram networks, buses, ferry shuttles, and on-demand transport in various cities.

It manages the G:link tram on the Gold Coast and the Newcastle tram north of Sydney, while maintaining Adelaide’s trains and running major bus networks in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Newcastle, where it oversees the integrated public transport system.

In February, Keolis and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) began seeking bids for seven battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trainsets for the Fairmount Line in the US.

This project, part of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s plan, is set to launch in 2028 with the aim of reducing emissions and improving safety, reliability, and service frequency.

