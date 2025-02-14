Keolis and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) are seeking bids for seven battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trainsets for operation on Boston’s Fairmount Line in the US.
Set to launch in 2028, the project aims to cut emissions and enhance safety, reliability, and service frequency.
The Fairmount Line electrification project forms part of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s transportation infrastructure modernisation plan.
The $8bn modernisation plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by offering decarbonised transport solutions.
The BEMU trainsets trains will utilise hybrid technology, combining onboard batteries with overhead wire power.
With intervals of every 20 minutes during weekdays, the trainsets are expected to ensure frequent service and shorten journey times.
In August 2024, Massachusetts officials announced a $54m plan to introduce battery-electric train service to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line.
The MBTA Board of Directors in July approved Keolis’ proposal to deploy BEMU trains on the Fairmount Line.
Keolis will oversee the transition as a project delivery partner (PDP), responsible for managing the new fleet, installing necessary power and charging infrastructure, and developing a new maintenance facility.
The PDP approach will be executed in two phases including an initial design and procurement preparation phase, followed by the fleet’s integration and project management phase.
Said to be the shortest of the MBTA’s Commuter Rail lines, the Fairmount Line serves nine stations and carries approximately 3,200 daily passengers as of April 2024.
The transition to battery-electric service is projected to save 1.6 million gallons of fuel annually and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 17,700 tonnes per year compared to diesel operations.