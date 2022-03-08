Keolis secures contract extension for Hyderabad metro in India

Keolis has received three-year extension contract for Hyderabad automated metro. Credit: Keolis.

Transportation company Keolis has received a three-year contract extension for the Hyderabad automated metro system in the Indian state of Telangana.

Awarded by Hyderabad metro concession holder L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, the extension will come into force on 29 November 2022. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad is a unit of Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The contract extension will allow Keolis to maintain and operate the metro for a further three years.

Launched in 2017, the 69km-long network includes three lines and 57 stations.

Claimed to be the country’s second-largest network, the Hyderabad automated metro system is said to be presently used by more than 250,000 passengers per day.

The network is connected to main bus and train stations, as well as provides access to university areas, commercial and business districts.

Designed to operate on viaducts, the network uses automation and communication-based train control (CBTC) technology to increase train frequency in maximum safety and maintain punctuality.

It makes use of paperless payment solutions for tickets.

According to Keolis, the Hyderabad network has a 99.5% satisfaction rate for punctuality, as well as an overall passenger satisfaction rate of 93%.

Having covered 330km of track across the world, Keolis Group is engaged in ten automated metro networks, including the UK, UAE, France, China, Qatar and Côte d’Ivoire in addition to India.

In June last year, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB) in the US approved a four-year extension of Keolis’ contract.