The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB) in the US has approved a four-year contract extension with Keolis Commuter Services.

The Commuter Rail Operating contract will be valid until 30 June 2026.

The contract is said to be performance-based and includes a fixed price for a level of service and penalties based on on-time performance and passenger comfort.

During the existing contract period, Keolis added additional 10,000 trains each year compared with 2014, in partnership with MBTA.

It has also added customer improvements and reinforced safety management protocols.



The contract estimation includes $100m in capital work each contract year and an additional $6m for minimum general and administrative expense.

The contract will cost $16.2m for FY21, which will increase each year. The value for FY26 is said to be $48.14m.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said: “Our main goals are to provide continuity and the best possible service for our commuter rail customers, as well as provide adequate time to plan for future transformational procurement. With this extension in place, we look forward to continuing this partnership with Keolis.

“This extension includes a number of additional benefits for riders, including further incentives for on-time performance, measures to address fare evasion, and flexibility and cost certainty in a challenging market.”

