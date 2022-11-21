View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
November 21, 2022

Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung HSR project concludes trial run

This trial involved inspections on communication, signal, subgrade, track, traction power supply as well as other systems.

Jakarta-Bandung HSR project
The project will make Indonesia the first Southeast Asian nation to have a high-speed railway. Credit: Jake Weirick on Unsplash

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) project in Indonesia has completed its trial run on the section between the Tegalluar Station and Casting Yard No. 4.

Free Buyer's Guide
img

Top Guide for Railway Track Engineering and Construction

The document includes detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products, along with contact details, to inform your purchasing decision.
by VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide
Enter your details here to receive your free Buyer's Guide.

This trial involved inspections on communication, signal, subgrade, track, traction power supply, as well as other systems, and all were said to display ‘good performance’.

Part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), this project is expected to reduce travel times between the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its fourth largest city Bandung to nearly 40 minutes from more than three hours.

It will make Indonesia the first Southeast Asian nation to have a high-speed railway upon commercial operations in June next year.

The train can operate at a speed of 350km/hr.

Incorporating Chinese technology and equipment, the project also marks the first overseas application of a full Chinese high-speed rail system.

PowerChina, an energy infrastructure firm and one of the developers of the project, stated that the total contract value under its construction in Indonesia has surpassed $3bn.

The firm has been engaged in the laying of 279.4km of main track.  

In August this year, China Railway unveiled the maiden train designed for the project.

These high-speed trains will incorporate intelligent sensing technology, earthquake monitoring and early warning systems, and advanced protection technology to withstand salt spray and ultraviolet radiation. 

The project is anticipated to upgrade the nation’s railway technology and associated sectors and overall contribute significantly to the economic development of the country.

Related Companies
ASAP Mobility

System Engineering Consultants for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
PROMEC

Train Bogie Production and Testing

Visit Profile
bvSys Bildverarbeitungssysteme

Visual Inspection Systems for Track Maintenance

Visit Profile

Free Buyer's Guide
img

Top Guide for Railway Track Engineering and Construction

The document includes detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products, along with contact details, to inform your purchasing decision.
by VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide
Enter your details here to receive your free Buyer's Guide.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology