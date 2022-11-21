Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung HSR project concludes trial run

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) project in Indonesia has completed its trial run on the section between the Tegalluar Station and Casting Yard No. 4.
This trial involved inspections on communication, signal, subgrade, track, traction power supply, as well as other systems, and all were said to display ‘good performance’.
Part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), this project is expected to reduce travel times between the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its fourth largest city Bandung to nearly 40 minutes from more than three hours.
It will make Indonesia the first Southeast Asian nation to have a high-speed railway upon commercial operations in June next year.
The train can operate at a speed of 350km/hr.
Incorporating Chinese technology and equipment, the project also marks the first overseas application of a full Chinese high-speed rail system.
PowerChina, an energy infrastructure firm and one of the developers of the project, stated that the total contract value under its construction in Indonesia has surpassed $3bn.
The firm has been engaged in the laying of 279.4km of main track.
In August this year, China Railway unveiled the maiden train designed for the project.
These high-speed trains will incorporate intelligent sensing technology, earthquake monitoring and early warning systems, and advanced protection technology to withstand salt spray and ultraviolet radiation.
The project is anticipated to upgrade the nation’s railway technology and associated sectors and overall contribute significantly to the economic development of the country.