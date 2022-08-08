China Railway unveils Indonesia’s first high-speed bullet train

China Railway has unveiled the first high-speed bullet train designed for the 142km-long Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia.

With the potential to operate at a top speed of 350km/h, the high-speed bullet train has been rolled off the assembly line at Qingdao in East China’s Shandong Province, reported Global Times.

According to China Railway, 11 pairs of high-speed electric multiple units (EMUs), as well as one set of comprehensive testing bullet railcars, will soon be transported to Indonesia.

This project is anticipated to cut travel times between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to 40 minutes.

Designed and developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang, the trains feature intelligent sensing technology and earthquake monitoring and early warning systems.

Using more than 2,500 detection points on the train, all major systems can be monitored and evaluated in real-time.

The EMU, which has one first-class car, one dining car, and six second-class cars, can carry up to 601 passengers.

They have a high-standard corrosion-resistant design and advanced protection technology to withstand salt spray and ultraviolet radiation.

Multiple core system products were also supplied by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute (CRRC SRI) for the high-speed bullet train.

The products include a fire monitoring system, an AC/DC insulation monitoring system, a braking system, and an anti-vibration system.

All tunnels on the Jakarta-Bandung HSR were completed, as well as over 90% of the subgrade, bridge, and station civil works on the project.