View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 8, 2022

China Railway unveils Indonesia’s first high-speed bullet train

The high-speed bullet train has been rolled off the assembly line at Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province.

China Railway has unveiled the first high-speed bullet train designed for the 142km-long Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia.

With the potential to operate at a top speed of 350km/h, the high-speed bullet train has been rolled off the assembly line at Qingdao in East China’s Shandong Province, reported Global Times.

According to China Railway, 11 pairs of high-speed electric multiple units (EMUs), as well as one set of comprehensive testing bullet railcars, will soon be transported to Indonesia.

This project is anticipated to cut travel times between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to 40 minutes.

Designed and developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang, the trains feature intelligent sensing technology and earthquake monitoring and early warning systems.

Using more than 2,500 detection points on the train, all major systems can be monitored and evaluated in real-time.

The EMU, which has one first-class car, one dining car, and six second-class cars, can carry up to 601 passengers.

They have a high-standard corrosion-resistant design and advanced protection technology to withstand salt spray and ultraviolet radiation. 

Multiple core system products were also supplied by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute (CRRC SRI) for the high-speed bullet train.

The products include a fire monitoring system, an AC/DC insulation monitoring system, a braking system, and an anti-vibration system.

All tunnels on the Jakarta-Bandung HSR were completed, as well as over 90% of the subgrade, bridge, and station civil works on the project.

Related Companies
Texat decor engineering

Interiors for Railways: Upholstery Fabric, Floor Coverings, and Rollerblind Systems

Visit Profile
3B infra

Infrastructure Asset Management Software for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Cressall Resistors

Resistors for Railway Traction Systems

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology