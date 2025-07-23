The scope of work will focus on enhancing track capacity, promoting decarbonisation, increasing speeds and providing more frequent services. Credit: Jacobs via iStock.

Jacobs has been selected as a multi-disciplinary consultant for Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) for the enhancement and expansion of a segment of Ireland’s railway network.

This initiative aligns with the objectives outlined in the All Island Strategic Rail Review, aiming to elevate capacity and improve passenger services along an 87-mile (140km) route that connects Galway to Portarlington, with further access to Dublin.

The consultancy role will see Jacobs undertake various project phases, including pre-feasibility, feasibility, and the selection of preferred options.

The scope of work will address the need for additional track capacity, decarbonisation efforts, increased speeds, and more frequent services.

The framework agreement is set for an initial duration of four years, with the possibility of extending for an additional four years.

Jacobs executive vice president Keith Lawson said: “This major improvement project aims to significantly enhance capacity, reduce journey times and increase service frequency for passengers, improving connectivity for communities and businesses.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“The complexity of this programme necessitates an integrated approach encompassing transport planning, stakeholder engagement, environmental considerations, urban development and more.”

This infrastructure investment is part of an initiative supported by the National Transport Authority and funded through Project Ireland 2040.

It plays a role in the National Development Plan 2018-2027, which aims to foster compact growth, promote sustainable mobility, and facilitate the transition to a climate-neutral society.

Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade said: “At Iarnród Éireann we are delighted that a study is underway on these key infrastructure developments.

“We believe strongly that providing frequent and reliable rail services to more and more communities will greatly assist in reducing reliance on private cars and will go a long way to meeting Ireland’s climate action targets.”

Jacobs operates across various sectors in Ireland, including transportation, energy and manufacturing.

Notable infrastructure projects in which Jacobs is involved include the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects for Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority’s BusConnects Dublin and BusConnects Cork initiatives.

In February, Jacobs was appointed by Network Rail as the technical services integration delivery partner for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a railway enhancement initiative in Northern England, UK.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up