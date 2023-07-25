IntelliTrans partners with Nexxiot, solving real-world rail freight problems with IoT data. Credit: NicoElNino/ Shutterstock.

Global supply chain software provider IntelliTrans has partnered with Nexxiot, an IoT-focused technology provider for freight rail, to offer combined solutions for freight tracking.

The collaboration will provide real-time asset-level monitoring to IntelliTrans’ rail freight transportation management and visibility systems.

A leader in asset intelligence for rail and intermodal, Nexxiot produces IoT sensors that monitor the handbrakes, hatches and doors of freight railcars.

These sensors link wirelessly to the Nexxiot Globehopper (cellular) gateway, transferring data to IntelliTrans’ systems for processing and analytics to improve decision-making capabilities.

The monitoring systems aim to avoid risks by being able to sense “that a hatch is open, that brakes are engaged during movement or a notable impact has occurred,” the firms said in a joint statement.

IntelliTrans president Ken Sherman emphasised how this collaboration will increase control for the clients and allow them insight into any freight issues: “As the leader in rail freight transportation management, many of our clients will benefit from Nexxiot’s asset intelligence and insight, giving them visibility to where their freight is at all times.

“With our industry knowledge and expertise combined with real-time data from Nexxiot sensors, the rail industry gets something they have never had before – answers to real-world problems.”

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund explained how the platform enhances safety across rail platforms: “Our devices gather immediate insights into the status of rail assets so that shippers know what is happening within their rail freight network in real-time.

“With the IntelliTrans knowledge base and data gathering capabilities, our technology can do more than just track assets; they can mitigate risk, improve safety and keep customers happy.”

“This shared expertise of our devices and the IntelliTrans analytics means customers can know what is happening with their rail shipments in real-time. It’s a win-win for both our companies and an even bigger win for rail customers around the world” added Kalmund.