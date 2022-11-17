Nexxiot to digitalise Innofreight’s entire railcar fleet

Nexxiot's Globehopper connectivity gateway platform will be installed on Innofreight’s rail cars.

Austria-based rail logistics company Innofreight has chosen Nexxiot to conclude the digitalisation of its complete railcar fleet.

The company has already deployed Nexxiot’s Asset Intelligence technology on more than 1,000 of its railcars.

In September last year, Innofreight first joined forces with Nexxiot to offer onboard tracking and Cloud-based data analytics services for its fleet.

Innofreight has now planned a further deployment for the digitalisation of the entire fleet.

Croatia-based TŽV Gredelj will manufacture the new rail cars for Innofreight.

Along with the existing fleet, these new cars will also incorporate Nexxiot’s Globehopper connectivity gateway platform.

To advance ecological progress and the shift from road to rail, Innofreight is focused on the implementation of better professional standards, innovation, and modular solutions for maximum capacity across Europe.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund said: “The Innofreight culture is to push for constant improvement. The data we gather through Nexxiot’s technology creates transparency, increased efficiency, and productivity through the smart use of data.

“We always seek to find the best strategic and cultural fit to maximise benefits to our clients. We first entered the partnership with Nexxiot around this time last year.”

Based in Bruck an der Mur, Innofreight has 2,700 InnoWaggons and 230 block trains, as well as 23,000 containers.

The company is currently focused on the development of advanced freight wagons, containers, and unloading systems to reduce CO₂ emissions and improve capacity.