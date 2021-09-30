Innofreight and Nexxiot collaborate to upgrade rail freight cars

With the installation of Nexxiot’s Globehopper gateway sensors, Innofreight expects to enhance the quality of its transport services. Credit: Innofreight/ Business Wire.

Austrian rail logistics firm Innofreight has teamed up with Switzerland-based Nexxiot to offer onboard tracking and Cloud-based data analytics services for its fleet of over 1,000 rail freight cars.

With the installation of Nexxiot’s Globehopper gateway sensors, Innofreight expects to enhance the quality of its transport services.

The solution is expected to deliver improved interoperability, as well as data for the upkeep of Innofreight’s freight cars.

Innofreight IT Solutions CEO Isabella Legat said: “As a driver of innovation, we work with the most modern, future-proof technologies that are designed to meet upcoming challenges and create unique value for our customers.

“To achieve this, we particularly focus on transparency, increased efficiency and productivity through the smart use of data. Nexxiot’s solutions are an excellent strategic fit to expand our business as well as our services in line with our high quality and security standards.”



Innofreight will also utilise Nexxiot’s big data analytics as part of the partnership.

It will extract value from data points by using algorithms, which will offer visibility into fleet efficiency.

Nexxiot’s sensor technology will also continuously oversee Innofreight’s movement of goods across the Alps.

As a result, Innofreight will experience the benefit of more transparency and improved process automation.

Legat added: “Using the predictive intelligence provided by data sets, we are able to significantly optimise supply chain management for our customers.”

Nexxiot will deploy extra Globehoppers to Innofreight’s fleet in the near future.

Earlier this month, Nexxiot teamed up with E-P Rail to offer Cloud-based data analytics services for the Romanian freight rail operator’s fleet of locomotives and railcars.

Nexxiot will install its onboard sensor technology that will allow E-P Rail to provide new services for its clients via AI-supported analytics.

This partnership will see an advancement of the concept of ‘TradeTech’, which enhances global supply chains through digitisation.