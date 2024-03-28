Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has signed a deal to provide as many as 13 EMUs to Hungarian-Austrian rail operator GYSEV.
The deal is firm for nine intercity units, with the option for four additional units to be decided on within three months.
The supplier contract will enter into force after the conclusion of the financing contract, according to the firms involved. The purchase is financed by GYSEV with a loan provided by the European Investment Bank.
The electric multiple units (EMUs) will be generally used for passenger services on two lines, Sopron-Budapest and Szombathely-Budapest.
Stadler will deliver the first trains in 2027 and they are expected to enter service the same year. The final delivery is slated for approximately a year after the first EMU is delivered.
The manufacturer described the intercity EMU’s as “maintenance-friendly” with new energy-efficient electric traction motors.
Each train is 106 metres in length, and can carry up to 280 passengers in its maximum capacity configuration. The units can be reconfigured to allow for stowage of up to 18 bicycles, with the intention to use this layout in the summer months.
The EMUs are based on the popular FLIRT model, but have been adjusted for intercity use. These cars will be put together at Stadler’s Hungary “Centre of Competence for car bodies” in Szolnok. If the full order is confirmed, 65 coaches will be assembled at the plant.