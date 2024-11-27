Infrabel, Belgium’s national railway infrastructure operator, has deployed Adtran‘s FSP 3000 S-Flex solution to grow its network capacity.
The 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel (64GFC) over Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution is set to enhance the railway operator’s data network. It will boost Belgium’s rail operations with scalable storage area network (SAN) connectivity and high-throughput communication.
Arcadiz provided comprehensive services from engineering and installation to round-the-clock support, contributing to the deployment’s success, it said.
The FSP 3000 S-Flex optical terminal supports a range of Fibre Channel speeds and connects Infrabel’s distributed data centres.
By employing trunking technology, the solution aggregates multiple network interfaces, enhancing throughput to meet the high-speed requirements of Infrabel’s operations.
Infrabel ICT networks head Alex Raviart said: “This upgrade represents a major leap forward in our storage network capabilities, significantly boosting data throughput and reliability to meet the growing demands of modern railway operations.
“It equips our network to handle the complexities of today’s digital landscape while providing a scalable infrastructure that connects data centres across multiple locations.”
The FSP 3000 S-Flex features built-in quantum-safe encryption from Adva Network Security’s ConnectGuard, safeguarding data in transit between data centres from potential quantum-computer attacks.
It is engineered to support a wide range of DCI protocols and speeds, accommodating everything from 16Gbit/s to 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel, as well as various Ethernet speeds.
The system’s 400Gbit/s capacity and IBM Z connectivity services make it a suitable solution for SAN DCI networks, which are critical for data backup and disaster recovery strategies.
Adtran EMEA sales general manager Stuart Broome said: “Infrabel’s new solution delivers ultra-high capacity and low latency, ensuring optimal performance to meet the growing demands of digital transformation.
“It also offers advanced security for SAN DCI requirements, including support for quantum-safe encryption technology to protect data in motion between data centres over the long term.”
In December 2023, Infrabel announced a €1bn ($1.08bn) loan to finance its ten-year plan (2023-2032). The funds will boost capacity on major routes, including the Flemish corridor (Bruges-Ghent) and the Ottignies-Louvain to Luxembourg route.