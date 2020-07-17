Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Technology firm Indra has received a contract from Estonian railway infrastructure company Eesti Raudtee for the rail traffic management system.

According to the €18.4m contract, Indra will be responsible for the design, development, implementation, and start-up of the management system which will manage the traffic on the 1,214km of the rail network.

The contract also includes system maintenance for two years, effective from the start-up of the last line, which is expected to take place in 2025.

Eesti Raudtee CEO Erik Laidvee said: “We have set in motion a very ambitious investment plan until 2030 that will take our railway infrastructure to a new quality and safety level, so we are very happy to start the modernisation projects.

“For Eesti Raudtee, the stages of implementing the new traffic management automation software are closely related to the schedule of the CCS (Control Command and Signalling System) project.



“Its aim is to automate and digitise the processes related to traffic management: the development of traffic schedules, the management of traffic by train dispatchers and the collection of traffic statistics for analysis.”

Indra will deploy a complete traffic control and management solution that includes centralised traffic control (CTC), regulation, and planning systems.

The solution will be based on the Rail TMS (Traffic Management System).

The integrated and open management system is expected to offer a high degree of automation and includes the benefits of digitalisation.

The solution offers a ‘unique vision’ to the operators and allows operational automation, improved network capacity use, operating cost reductions and increased safety.

