Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has awarded a €32m contract to technology firm Indra to develop a train control centre in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the contract, the control centre should be able to accommodate the 2,400km railway network that carried around 50.3 million passengers last year.

Indra was awarded the contract after winning an international public tender in a competition.

The company will be responsible for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of rail traffic management system (TMS) and control equipment.

Indra will also carry out the maintenance for 15 years with an option to extend it to 20 years.



The facility will also include training facilities and backup control centre at a secondary location.

The new rail control centre will be equipped with an integrated and automated control system, which will be based on Indra’s Mova Traffic line of solutions.

This technology is expected to centralise the management tasks, increase efficiency and safety, as well as boost passenger service and information, incident resolution procedures and maintenance.

The current centre will be replaced by the new centre, which can oversee most of the signalling systems and those that may be fitted in future.

In May 2019, Irish Rail initiated the process to procure up to 600 electric / battery-electric powered carriages.

The overall procurement would support fleet expansion, replacement of the older fleet, and help to allocate additional carriages to support future growth.

In April, Irish Rail and UK-based rolling stock leasing company Porterbrook signed contracts to procure MTU Hybrid PowerPacks from Rolls-Royce.